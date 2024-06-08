His Excellency, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, held a meeting with H.E. Andrii Pravednyk, the Ambassador Ukraine to Uganda, on Friday, May 7, 2024, at State House, Entebbe.

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Kenya’s areas of responsibility include Burundi, Malawi, Union of Comoros Islands, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda.

During the meeting, President Museveni and Ambassador Pravednyk engaged in fruitful discussions, addressing various areas of mutual interest such as economic cooperation, trade relations, and security.

The courtesy call underscored the commitment of both Uganda and Ukraine to strengthening their diplomatic ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

