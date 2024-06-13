GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – Gen. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda, held a bilateral meeting with Dr. Ngozi Ikonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), on June 12th. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 60th Anniversary Commemoration of UNCTAD in Geneva.

Minister Odongo expressed his gratitude for the meeting and congratulated Dr. Ngozi on the successful conclusion of the 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi. He emphasized Uganda’s priority to enhance the development dimension of trade, aligning with the Abu Dhabi Ministerial Declaration’s recognition of the importance of full integration of developing countries into the multilateral trading system.

Odongo highlighted Uganda’s potential in intra-African trade, particularly through the East African Community (EAC), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He sought Dr. Ngozi’s insights on WTO support for the AfCFTA and regional economic integration.

Dr. Ngozi stressed the need for economic diversification to make the AfCFTA successful, noting that intracontinental trade stands at 15%, and external trade at 3%. She acknowledged Uganda’s progress in fossil fuel production but also pointed out opportunities in renewable energy, such as green hydrogen, to diversify the economy and boost growth.

The WTO Director-General expressed willingness to support Uganda in implementing AfCFTA protocols and reducing trade barriers through the Trade Facilitation Agreement. She also mentioned the organization’s past support for Uganda, including Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF) funding and capacity-building programs.

Minister Odongo appreciated the WTO’s support and expressed interest in continued Aid for Trade and EIF programs with enhanced resources.

This meeting reinforced the partnership between Uganda and the WTO, focusing on enhancing trade development and economic growth in the region.

