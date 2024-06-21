KIKUUBE, Uganda– CNOOC Uganda Limited has conducted a two-day comprehensive medical camp under the theme “Empower Health, Embrace Life,” aimed at providing essential healthcare services to local communities in Uganda.

Held at Buhuka Health Centre III in Kikuube District, the camp was organized in partnership with the Chinese Medical Team and brought together over 20 medical doctors and specialists.

The initiative provided free medical check-ups, consultations, treatments, and health education to the local populace, with a special focus on children. It emphasized the early screening and treatment of congenital heart diseases to ensure timely intervention.

The medical camp treated infectious diseases such as malaria, typhoid, syphilis, hepatitis B, and HIV, as well as non-communicable diseases including hypertension, diabetes, cervical cancer, and ulcers. Maternal and child health services were also a key focus.

To enhance health education, paper bags in which the prescribed medication was packed, were branded with medical information on common diseases and prevention mechanisms. These were distributed, providing valuable resources on disease prevention and health maintenance.

Medicine and paediatric supplies were handed over by CNOOC Uganda Limited and the Chinese Medical Team to Buhuka Health Centre III, ensuring continued support for ongoing healthcare services.

This initiative is part of CNOOC Uganda Limited’s broader commitment to improving community health and well-being.

“We are honoured to host this medical camp, which is a reflection of our commitment to the well-being of the Ugandan people and the strengthening of China-Uganda relations,” said Mr. Liu Xiangdong, President of CNOOC Uganda Limited. “Through initiatives like these, we aim to contribute to the socio-economic development of Uganda and enhance the friendship between our two nations as we work towards Energy for a better Future.”

Opio Vincent Alpha the Vice chairperson LCV Kikuube district, who represented Mr. Peter Banura, the LCV Chairman of Kikuube District, expressed heartfelt appreciation to CNOOC Uganda Limited for their continued support and commitment to improving healthcare in the region.

“We are deeply grateful to CNOOC Uganda Limited for their unwavering support and dedication to the health and well-being of our community. This medical camp has a profound impact on the lives of our people, providing much-needed medical services and fostering a stronger relationship between Uganda and China. Thank you for your generosity and commitment to making a difference.”

This medical camp exemplifies the benefits of China-Uganda cooperation and the tangible outcomes of the One Belt One Road Initiative and the “Nine Programs” of FOCAC. It demonstrates how strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts can lead to meaningful improvements in community health and well-being.

Mr. Wang Jianxun, Counsellor of the Economic and Commercial Department of the Chinese Embassy, remarked, “China’s commitment to supporting Africa’s development through initiatives like this medical camp is evident. These efforts aim to achieve sustainable development, improve public health, and build a community with a shared future for mankind.”

“I want to thank CNOOC for always coming to the communities, the last medical camp they treated my family, and I was very happy to save some money,” said Byensi one of the community beneficiaries of the medical camp.

The initiative also highlights CNOOC Uganda Limited’s ongoing efforts to improve the livelihoods of the host community. These include international scholarships, the CNOOC- Bunyoro Kitara Amasaza Cup Tournament, the Best Performers Awards, relief aid to the vulnerable, and vocational skills training programs where over 1,000 beneficiaries have been trained, skilled, and certified.

