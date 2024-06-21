Missed the Love Scotch Affair at Thrones last Friday? Worry not; the ultimate whisky experience is headed to Laventi, in Najjera this Sunday, and the FOMO is real.

After a memorable outing at Thrones Lounge in Bugolobi last Friday, that left revelers asking for more, Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL) is taking the Love Scotch Affair experience to Laventi Lounge this Sunday.

Sundays are known to be a lit affair at Laventi, and with the fusion of the Love Scotch Affair, fun loving people and whisky enthusiasts around Najjera, Kiwatule, Kira, and Ntinda, should anticipate an experience like no other.

Come Sunday, attendees should prepare to indulge in a whisky immersion with expertly crafted pairings and cocktails designed for a night of fun and Scotch.

Christine Kyokunda, the Scotch & Reserve Brand Manager at UBL, promised that Sunday will be an enthralling experience at Laventi: “We have planned an event that you any fun-loving person would love. All one has to do, is to show up ready for an unprecedented Scotch experience, and a memorable Sunday night out.”

The Love Scotch Affair at Laventi will be headlined by Johnnie Walker, but Uganda Breweries is bringing out all their big names in the spirits category. Whether your palate fancies Singleton, Black & White, Vat 60, or J&B, there will be something for everyone.

“It’s not just about Johnnie Walker,” Kyokunda added. “We’ll have Singleton, Black & White, Vat 60, and J&B available for you to enjoy.”

The Love Scotch Affair is an ultimate scotch experience happening at bars, supermarkets, and restaurants nationwide.

For those that can’t make it for the Sunday soirée at Laventi, the Love Scotch Affair is happening in other select bars, across town, starting today.

Participating hangouts include The Gardens Najjera for Black & White, Shisha Nyama, Paradigm, Cask, and Riders- for Johnnie Walker, while Izumi will have something special for foodies with The Singleton.

And for those who can’t make it to bars, the Love Scotch Affair is also happening at different supermarkets across town, where one can purchase their favourite scotch and get a chance to win customized prizes from the different UBL Scotch brands.

