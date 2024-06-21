KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Confederation of Uganda Tourism Associations (COUTA) has ushered in a new era with the election of a nine-member board at its 7th Annual General Meeting. The new leadership, headed by President Yewagnesh Biriggwa (Yogi), is poised to revitalize Uganda’s tourism sector through strategic partnerships and collaborations with the public sector, government, and development partners.

The board comprises experienced professionals from various tourism associations, including Yewagnesh Biriggwa (Yogi) as President, who brings over 25 years of experience in tourism and aviation. Issa Kato, representing the Association of Uganda Tour Operators (AUTO), takes on the role of Vice President. Peter Mwanja, from the Association of Uganda Conferences and Incentive Industry (UACII), assumes the position of General Secretary. Monalisa Aman, representing The Uganda Association of Travel Agents (TUGATA), becomes the Treasurer.

Additionally, the board includes Jacqueline Kemirembe, Chairperson of the Association of Uganda Women in Tourism Trade (AUWOTT); Peter Kaggwa, Chairman of the Uganda Association of Conference and Incentive Industry (UACII); Azhar Jaffar, Board member of the Uganda Hotel Owners Association (UHOA); Brian Tuhaise, General Secretary of The Uganda Safari Guides Association (USAGA); and Evans Serugwanya, Vice Chair of the National Arts and Cultural Crafts Association of Uganda (NACCAU).

The new board members bring a wealth of expertise and experience, ensuring a strong foundation for the confederation’s future endeavors. With a focus on partnership and engagement, COUTA aims to drive growth and development in Uganda’s tourism industry.

The Annual General Meeting was attended by stakeholders from the public sector, including the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, Ms. Doreen Katusiime, and representatives from the Uganda Tourism Board, Private Sector Foundation Uganda, and Uganda Wildlife Authority.

As Uganda’s tourism sector continues to evolve, the new COUTA board is well-positioned to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, driving progress and prosperity for the industry and the nation.

