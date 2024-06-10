KAMPALA, UGANDA – National Unity Platform (NUP) President, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, has officially launched the NUP School of Leadership in Kamwokya, aimed at developing a new breed of leaders to drive political transition and champion democratic values in Uganda.

“We are building a factory for leaders who will bring about change, not just talk about it,” Bobi Wine said at the launch. “Our goal is to equip our current and future leaders with the skills they need to lead and realize their full potential.”

The NUP leader stressed that the school is designed to produce leaders who embody the change they seek, resisting the temptations of power and actively dismantling structures that enable them. “We want leaders who will lead with integrity, transparency, and accountability,” he emphasized.

According to Bobi Wine, the school is a critical investment in Uganda’s future, aimed at building a united, free, just, and democratic society where citizens are empowered to participate actively in their governance. “It is our duty to rise to the occasion and build a Uganda that is not only united but also free, just, and democratic,” he said.

The launch of the NUP School of Leadership marks a significant milestone in the country’s political landscape, as Uganda prepares for an inevitable political transition. Bobi Wine’s initiative is seen as a bold step towards shaping a new generation of leaders who will champion democratic principles and values.

“This school is a beacon of hope for a brighter future for Uganda,” Bobi Wine concluded. “Together, we can build a country that is truly united, free, just, and democratic.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

