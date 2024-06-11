KAMPALA – Kisekka Bahati, 27, and his friend Bugaya Edrine, 20 have been charged to court for possessing an illegal firearm, robbery and related conspiracies after robbing shs3 million from a mobile money agent at gunpoint in Bwebejja, Entebbe road.

It is said that on June 6, 2024, at around 11pm, Mbadiremu Maria, a 28-year-old, mobile money dealer and shop owner, in Bwebajja cell was attacked and robbed, by a thug armed with a pistol.

According to Police Spokesperson – SCP Enanga Fred, the victim was approached by her friend Bugaya, who wanted to withdraw mobile money before a robber, (Kisekka), who turned to be a friend of Bugaya, armed with a pistol, attacked and robbed.

“She, however, managed to positively identify the armed robber, as a friend to the customer, Bugaya Edrine and suspected foul play. She raised an alarm and also the police counter number, at Bwebajja CPS.”

Police would establish that Bugaya had conspired with Kisekka, the armed suspect, who was also arrested that night.

“Exhibits of evidential value, that include; an unmarked pistol without a magazine, Ugx 1.5m, a black jumper, hood, face masks, mobile phones with supporting messages, were all recovered, from their known premises, at Nadia Excel Recruitment Ltd, that is rented by Aisha Nanyonga. The pistol was smuggled from South Sudan, by Kisekka Bahati, aged 27, to facilitate their criminal enterprise.”

Police urged the public to make use of the Counter numbers at the nearest police station or post.

