KAMPALA, UGANDA – Conservationists have appealed to the Ugandan Cabinet and Parliament to fast-track the passage of the Wetland, Conservation and Management Bill, aimed at curbing encroachment on wetlands.

The call was made by Ms. Hellen Kasujja, Deputy Executive Director of Community Integrated Development Initiatives (CIDI), during the World Environment Day commemoration at Kiswa Primary School in Nakawa Division.

Ms. Kasujja emphasized that the bill is crucial in preventing encroachment on wetlands by “big individuals.”

“We urge the cabinet to expedite the movement of the Wetland Conservation and Management Bill, ensuring it’s widely consulted upon by communities, key stakeholders, private sector businesses, academia, and everyone. It’s not enough to just push the bill to Parliament; it needs to be inclusive,” she said.

“Our goal is to bring all stakeholders together to conserve the environment and protect wetlands, which are crucial filters for our health, water, soil, and ecosystem. Wetlands must be protected jealously, as they provide essential services,” added Kasujja.

Nakawa East Member of Parliament, Eng. Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga, aimed a major dig at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development— accusing them of issuing land titles in wetlands. “We are fortunate to have wetlands on the periphery of Lake Victoria, but the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, has issued titles to investors, leading to development that hinders water filtration into the lake. As a result, Lake Victoria is now contaminated with heavy metals, garbage, and maggots, forcing National Water and Sewarege Corporation to spend heavily on treatment. This burden is passed down to our people, making water unaffordable,” Mr. Balimwezo said.

“We urge you to treat the environment with care, as it is our lifeline. We are feeling the effects of environmental degradation, evident in the heat we are experiencing today. As Parliament, we will push for the environmental conservation bill to curb ecosystem degradation,” he added.

“If we don’t act now, our wetland cover will dwindle from 15.5% in 1994 to a mere 1.26% by 2014. I appreciate the efforts of our partners and actors in addressing this issue. It’s a start, and a good one,” Eng. Balimwezo said.

Hazrah Okema, Country Representative for Seniors Without Borders, emphasized the importance of adaptation in the face of climate change.

“I’m aware that climate financing is decreasing due to the escalating effects of climate change, such as hurricanes, floods, and droughts. The resource envelope is shrinking, and climate change is becoming a permanent fixture. We’ve shifted our focus from mitigation to adaptation, recognizing that climate change is here to stay. Our efforts now concentrate on adapting to the new reality,” she said.

“One of our strategies is investing in young children, integrating climate change education into their learning to equip them with the skills to adapt and innovate in response to climate change. We believe that by empowering the next generation, we can build a more resilient future for all. Climate change is a global challenge that requires a collective response. Through our partnership with the Community Integrated Development Initiative, we are working to support community-led initiatives that promote sustainable development and climate resilience. Today’s event is a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of working together to address the environmental challenges we face,” Okema added.

The Wetland, Conservation and Management Bill aims to provide a legal framework for the conservation and sustainable management of wetlands in Uganda.

Its passage is seen as critical in addressing the escalating threat of wetland encroachment, which poses significant environmental and socio-economic risks.

The event brought together conservationists, parliamentarians, and community members to raise awareness about the importance of wetland conservation and the need for urgent action to protect these vital ecosystems.

