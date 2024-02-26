KAMPALA – Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao was weekend introduced to the parents of his lover Beatrice Kayanja.

The traditional kukyala ceremony took place Sunday afternoon at the home of Beatrice’s parents in Najjanankumbi.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa and his wife Anita Rukundo, Mbarara MP Mbarara North MP Dr. Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari accompanied Moa to the secret event.

The Justice Minister is also the president of the Democratic Party says the visit to his fiance’s parents will be followed by an introduction later in the year.

“It was a visit to parents; introduction will be later in the year. This is our tradition; we are Africans,” Mao was quoted by New Vision as saying.

Mao’s love affair with Beatrice came to light recently when she posted a picture of her and the minister on X, formerly Twitter, showing their smiling faces.

They were elegantly dressed and wearing dark glasses. She told one of her followers who had reacted to the post that she and her fiancé’s friendship was deep.

Share this: Facebook

X

