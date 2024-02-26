Vivo Energy Uganda has wrapped up its highly anticipated Love at Shell campaign with a grand and memorable dinner event for lucky couples.

The campaign, which ran from February 10th to February 24th, 2024, aimed to celebrate love and reward loyal Vivo Energy customers.

Throughout the campaign, customers who made purchases exceeding fifty thousand Uganda shillings at Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) in select Shell stations were treated to Valentine’s goodies, movie tickets, spa vouchers, lovely branded shirts and hoodies, and HK Studio 8 speakers.

In addition to these instant surprises, some lucky participants had the chance to win vouchers for a special dinner for two, adding an extra touch of romance to the festivities.

The pinnacle of the Love at Shell campaign was an enchanting dinner event held at the prestigious Skyz Hotel in Naguru.

Eighteen fortunate couples, selected from among the campaign’s participants, were invited to indulge in a lavish dinner affair accompanied by melodic tunes from a live band.

The atmosphere was filled with love, laughter, and the unmistakable spirit of Shell.

Hellen Bwengye, the Head of Marketing at Vivo Energy Uganda, warmly welcomed all the guests to the Skyz Hotel dinner.

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to Shell’s loyal customers for their continuous support and enthusiastic participation in the Love at Shell Campaign. Bwengye congratulated the winners and emphasized the importance of customer appreciation, highlighting that at Shell, every customer is considered family.

The lavish dinner at the Skyz Hotel was a testament to Vivo Energy’s commitment to its customers. By offering them a memorable and delightful experience, the company aimed to show its gratitude for their loyalty.

The event served as a reminder that Vivo Energy values its customers and aims to go above and beyond to exceed their expectations. The carefully curated dinner menu showcased a delightful array of dishes, ranging from delectable appetizers to mouth-watering main courses and decadent desserts.

Each course was expertly prepared by the Skyz Hotel’s renowned kitchen staff, ensuring that every couple enjoyed a truly splendid culinary experience. As the evening progressed, couples were treated to live entertainment from a talented band, playing enchanting melodies that created an intimate and romantic ambiance. The soothing music, combined with the elegant setting of the Skyz Hotel, provided the perfect backdrop for couples to enjoy each other’s company and strengthen their bond.

The Love at Shell campaign and the subsequent dinner at the Skyz Hotel demonstrated Vivo Energy’s commitment to fostering meaningful connections with its customers. By providing them with not only quality products but also memorable experiences, the company strives to build lasting relationships. In conclusion, Vivo Energy Uganda’s Love at Shell campaign ended on a high note with a lavish dinner event at the Skyz Hotel.

The campaign, aimed at celebrating love and appreciating loyal customers, rewarded participants with various surprises and an opportunity to enjoy a special dinner with their loved ones.

The event showcased Vivo Energy’s dedication to its customers and their satisfaction. By hosting this grand affair, Vivo Energy reiterated its commitment to going above and beyond, ensuring that every customer feels valued and cherished.

