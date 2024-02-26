State Minister for Microfinance Hon Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo was recently appointed the Greater Masaka regional coordinator for Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).

As the coordinator, Hon Kasolo’s role is to mobilize supporters for PLU, and a road map was already drafted and mobilization has been ongoing since the beginning of the week.

On Friday during the Bukomansimbi mobilization, Hon Kasolo thanked the people of Bukomansimbi for the love and support they showed him over the year and also told them to accord the same support to Gen Muhoozi who will be in Masaka for the Greater Masaka Baraza on March 15th at Liberation Square in Masaka City.

During the gathering, Hon Kasolo as the PLU coordinator in Bukomansimbi that President Museveni and General Muhoozi are the one of the reasons Uganda is a peaceful country although other opposition members of Parliament have always spread propaganda of how President Museveni is not good leader.

Hon Kasolo went on to say that if there was no peace in Uganda then we would be leaving and working like the people of Libya but because of our good leader, we can take our children to schools and also go to work every day.

Mr Toyota Museveni, who is also a member of PLU said while attending the Bukomansimbi gathering that members of parliament representing Bukomansimbi in Parliament are not working because once they are voted into Parliament, they abandon their constituency and leave all their roles for Hon Kasolo because he pledged to help the people in Greater Masaka.

The other reason Toyota said about Members of Parliament not executing their roles, it is because they don’t directly reach out to President Museveni so they end up abandoning their constituency.

Share this: Facebook

X

