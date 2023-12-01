KAMPALA – Uganda is fully prepared, secure and ready to host the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has told Heads of Mission and representatives of Commonwealth member countries in the country.

“I call upon you to embrace the meeting and seek your support in making this conference a success. This conference can only be a success once you communicate to your Speakers and Presiding Officers how ready we are, how secure the country is and how beneficial this conference will be for your country and Uganda,” said Among, adding “The Uganda we are in today is the Pearl of Africa, it has everything. When visitors come to Uganda, they have visited East Africa. When we host as Uganda, we host as East Africa.”

Uganda was confirmed as the host of the conference at the last CSPOC in Canberra, Australia in January 2023. The Conference Commonwealth from 3rd to 6th January, 2024 at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

At the Conference, Uganda will lead discussion on the topic, ‘Diverse and inclusive Parliament, Youth and Gender Sensitivity’ alongside the Parliament of Pakistan.

Other topics for discussion include; Environment, Climate change and the role of Parliament, security measures for Parliamentarians and Parliaments, health and wellbeing support in Parliaments and the role of Speakers and Presiding Officers.

A special session on building consensus for Parliamentary business; the role of Speakers and Presiding officers will also be held.

“The standing Committee approved the topics of discussion. The country stands to benefit a lot from this conference,” Among said.

She enumerated the benefits of the conference, including; strengthening of ties between the Commonwealth Parliaments, and increased tourism, among other benefits.

The Chairperson, CSPOC Organising Committee, Hon. Abdu Katuntu (Indep. Bugweri County) reiterated that thirty-four countries have so confirmed attendance.

“It is a tradition that all High Commissioners and Heads of Mission will be invited for the opening ceremony,” he added.

The Speaker later addressed the press in a briefing in which she called upon them to promote the good image of the country.

“I want to request you that as you go out, post something that encourages our visitors to come. Today we open the communication in regard to hosting of the conference so go ahead and popularize it,” said Among.

The conference aims to maintain, foster and encourage impartiality and fairness of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments of the Commonwealth countries as well as to promote knowledge and understanding of Parliamentary democracy in its various forms, among others.

