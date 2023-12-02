KAMPALA – I&M Bank Uganda and Mastercard have announced a strategic partnership that will key among others, improve financial inclusion and revolutionize the banking experience for customers including driving digital transformation and enhancing payment security through cutting-edge digital payment solutions.

The partnership, sealed with a memorandum of understanding (MoU), reflects synchronicity of visions, with both entities harnessing the power of technology to bridge the financial gap experienced by marginalized and underserved demographics.

Mr. Robin Bairstow, CEO I&M Bank Uganda said the bank will launch a range of new I&M Bank Mastercard cards to the market, including the I&M Standard Debit Mastercard, I&M World Debit Mastercard, and I&M World Elite Debit Card.

These, he explained will offer enhanced features and functionality that will greatly transform the customers experience and how they manage their finances and make payments.

Recognizing the increasing importance of payment security in the digital landscape, I&M Bank and Mastercard will prioritize the implementation of robust security protocols to safeguard customer transactions during digital payments.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to embracing digital innovation and enhancing the convenience and security of our customers’ financial journeys. By leveraging Mastercard’s expertise and advanced payment solutions, we aim to revolutionize the way our customers bank and transact,” said Mr. Bairstow.

In addition to strengthened security measures, I&M World Elite Debit cardholders will enjoy exclusive benefits tailored to their lifestyle. These benefits include complimentary travel insurance for air ticket purchases, access to select airport lounges, and attractive discounts at participating hotels worldwide. These privileges aim to elevate the travel experiences of I&M Bank customers and provide added value from their banking relationship.

“Mastercard’s cutting-edge technology, combined with I&M Bank’s commitment to customer-centric innovation, will empower customers to embrace digital transactions with confidence. Together, we will drive financial inclusion and provide secure and convenient banking experiences to our customers,” said Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs at I&M Bank Uganda

“We are excited to partner with I&M Bank Uganda to launch this new range of cards aimed at transforming digital payments for cardholders in Uganda. At Mastercard, we share I&M Bank’s vision of empowering customers to embrace the benefits of digital transactions by making transactions safe, seamless, convenient, and rewarding,” said Shehryar Ali, Country Manager for East Africa at Mastercard.

The collaboration between the two industry leaders signifies a significant milestone in the financial sector’s journey toward digital transformation, redefining the banking experience and setting new standards for customer convenience, payment security, and financial innovation.

