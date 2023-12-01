KAMPALA – CPA Josephine Okui Ossiya has taken over as the new Capital Markets Authority (CMA) as the new Chief Executive Officer.

She replaces Mr. Keith Kalyegira who has retired after 10 years in the same position.

During a farewell event at held at Mestil Hotel, several market leaders and the business community commended Mr. Kalyegira’s pivotal role in shaping the Ugandan capital markets.

During his decade-long tenure, Kalyegira’s dedication attracted strategic listings, including MTN, Airtel, and Cipla, injecting substantial capital and enhancing the resilience of the market, the business experts said at the event.

He also welcomed over 27,600 new investors, diversifying the investor base.

Mr. Kalyegira spearheaded the issuance of UGX 110 billion in private and public debt, broadening the investor landscape and fostering economic growth through a more diversified financial system.

A cornerstone of his leadership was his unwavering dedication to transparency, customer satisfaction, and investor protection. He implemented a client service charter in 2015, setting a high standard for service and fostering trust among investors.

His vision for enhancing public understanding of the capital markets was further realized through the Collective Investment Schemes (CISs), which attracted 65,000 new investors and infused UGX 2.2 trillion into the market.

These efforts empowered individuals to make informed investment decisions, promoting financial inclusion and driving economic growth.

Henry Musasizi, Minister of State for General Duties in the Ministry of Finance Planning & Economic Development commended Mr. Kalyegira’s contributions.

Dr. Protazio Begumisa, acting on behalf of the Chairman Board, CMA, announced the appointment of Ms. Josephine Okui Ossiya as the new CEO of the Capital Markets Authority (CMA).

As a token of appreciation for his decade of dedication, CMA staff, friends and colleagues presented Mr. Kalyegira with gifts and heartfelt remarks made by the Director of Research & Market Development, Mr. Dickson Ssembuya.

The Capital Markets Authority said it is confident that Ms. Ossiya’s experience and leadership will continue to propel the organization forward, building on Mr. Kalyegira’s legacy and leading the Ugandan capital markets towards a bright future.

