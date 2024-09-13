KAMPALA, UGANDA – EXPRESS FC has announced a groundbreaking partnership with SEMABET Uganda, securing a 500,000,000 UGX kit sponsorship deal for the 2024/25 Uganda Premier League season. The one-year agreement, with an option for renewal, marks a significant investment in the club’s operations and is expected to enhance its competitiveness in the league.

“The partnership with SEMABET Uganda is a game-changer for EXPRESS FC,” said Miiro Ashraf, CEO of EXPRESS FC. “The financial support will enable us to make critical investments across the club, ensuring we are well-positioned to compete for the Uganda Premier League title.”

According to Andrew Kitamirike, Head of Operations at SEMABET Uganda, “Our CSR initiative is designed to propel EXPRESS FC to greater success both on and off the pitch. This collaboration aligns with our vision to support the growth of grassroots football in Uganda.”

Kitamirike also revealed that SEMABET has facilitated the transfer of top left-back Mustafa Kizza from KCCA FC to EXPRESS FC, further strengthening the team’s roster for the upcoming season. He added, “This sponsorship is about much more than branding; it’s about making a tangible difference for the club and its fans.”

SEMABET’s CSR initiatives extend to community development projects, such as the one in Kyamukola village, Kabarole District, where they have provided sustainable access to clean water. “We are committed to making a positive impact, whether through football or social initiatives,” Kitamirike said.

EXPRESS FC will unveil their new SEMABET-branded kits during their first match of the season against Mbale Heroes FC on Saturday, September 14, at the newly renovated HAMZ Stadium.

