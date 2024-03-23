Do you wish to hire a car and local driver in Kampala? Hustle no more, Car rental Kampala is here for you. This reputable company has been providing great cars to customers from various parts of the World for years. Good communication, experienced staff, well-conditioned vehicles, reasonable rates, flexibility, and quick roadside assistance are some of the reasons why our clients keep in touch and as well recommend others to us.

While in the capital, you can drive to any place in the city, the roads are good and well-marked. The drive is easier when you have a driver. Be sure to reserve in advance because cars for hire in Kampala are in high demand, especially in the peak season of travel. This season is usually between June to October and December to February.

This option of hiring a vehicle in Kampala is perfect for those who are in the country for a road trip, business deals, Christmas holidays, research programs, conference, special events, wedding ceremonies, graduation parties, and more.

Cars available for you

Major cars for hire in Uganda include the Toyota Rav 4, Land cruiser Prado, Land cruiser V8 and Vans. There are well conditioned and come with necessary requirements like the third party insurance, working air conditioning, seat belts to name but a few.

For something cheap and fuel efficient, the Toyota Rav 4 is the best answer. It is an SUV with a durable body that is fit to reach any location in the nation. The seating capacity of this vehicle is four people including the driver. For a luxury and executive ride, the Prado or V8 are a perfect choice.

Car rental rates

The car is charged per day and without fuel. Expect to pay 45 USD for the Toyota Rav 4. If you are using it for long term like nine days and more, you are offered a discounted rate of 40 USD per day. The Land cruiser Prado is available at 65 USD for long term rental and 70 USD a day for short term rental. The land cruiser V8 is rented out at a fee of 80 USD for long term and 85 United States dollar for short term rental.

These rates apply only for a ride in Uganda. When you desire to cross to the nearby countries like Rwanda and Kenya, the rates change. You also need company documents that issue you permission to cross with the vehicle. Be sure to notify the operator if you hope to cross borders. They advise you on the process and necessary requirements.

What is required?

To rent a car in Uganda, you must be of the right age, starting from 20 years and above. You should be in good health with both eyes seeing, the two hands and legs all in perfect shape. Next is the valid driving license and passport. On delivery, the company representative will take photos of the license and passport.

Driver fees

Local drivers in Uganda are not only professional and experienced but also friendly and welcoming. They do speak English. You are treated to the best such that you gain value for your money. The driver fee is 30 USD per day in Kampala and 40 USD per day for up country trips. This money mainly is to cater for his daily commission, meals and accommodation when you travel to the upcountry.

When to pay for the rental

You pay the total amount for the rental on the day when the car is delivered. It can be in cash or by use of a credit card. It is better to ask the company their preferred mode of payment because some companies don’t have machines that charge credit card.

There is no option for you to pay at the end of the rental period. So, I advise you to be with the money in full amount. Car hire companies in Uganda do accept euros, pounds, United States dollars and Uganda shillings. For the foreign currencies, be sure to have current notes without any damages or temporally writings with a mark or pen.

An option for Group travelers

For those who are in a group of more than 15 people, you have a befitting alternative to rent a coaster bus. Provided by Coaster rental Uganda , this vehicle is big enough and perfect to use for a group safari tour or Airport transfer. This 29-seater vehicle is not available for Uganda self-drive. It always comes with a driver who operates it.

The Rooftop tent car & Camping gear

If you prefer not to use self-contained rooms on your trip, but rather go camping, don’t delay to rent a rooftop tent car in Uganda . The option is not only cheap, but also unique and more appealing. A rooftop tent car is usually a land cruiser Prado, V8, GX or Nissan hardtop provided with a tent installed at its top. The tent has an inbuilt mattress and ladders you use to access the living area after installing it. Besides the tent and car, the package includes camping gear.

Other Meeting points

Other than Kampala, the company representative can meet you at Entebbe Airport, hotel in Entebbe to deliver the vehicle at no extra cost. Delivery to places like Jinja, Fort portal, Gulu, Mbale, Kisoro, Kabale, Mukono, Masaka, Mityana, Mubende and more is also possible but at extra fee used to meet fuel costs and driver commission.

Driving in Kampala

To drive in Kampala, you must be with a valid driving license. The city is very busy during day time with a plethora of motorists heading to its various corners and out of it. Here in Uganda, motorists keep left. There is roundabouts and traffic lights. While driving, be sure to follow the traffic lights because any violation will lead you to penalties.

Most points in Kampala have traffic officers are ever there to arrest those who violate the road traffic rules. Therefore, don’t forget to be careful. Moreover, small and big car drivers, motorcyclists and pedestrians share the same roads. When visiting the city center, try to avoid going there with a car. You won’t like the car congestion. It is always better to park somewhere on the outskirts of the city. Then proceed to the city center on a Boda.

For those who are driving out of Kampala, there is an option to use the traffic free roads like the Northern bypass, Entebbe expressway especially if you are to or from areas like Entebbe, Namugongo, Bugolobi, Munyonyo, Naguru, Kololo, Kisasi, Masaka, Mityana, Hoima and more.

Once you have all the required necessities and money, you won’t fail to get yourself a perfect 4×4 car for your ride in the capital or out to other parts of the nation. Make sure to arrange and confirm everything in time.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

