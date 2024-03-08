Eight-year-old Praanshu Naidu has brought glory and pride to Indians living in Uganda after winning a global crown in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in the Kids and Teens Pageant.

Upon winning Mini Mister India, Uganda, in the Little Miss and Mister India Uganda pageant, the youngster qualified to represent his country at the Kids and Teens Pageant Global where he finally brought pride to his country after exhibiting the multi-talented persona in him.

Praanshu did not only win the much-coveted crown of Little Mr Global 2024 but brought home six other awards to the excitement of his parents, the pageant organisers, and Indians living in Uganda.

The youngster won Best Talent Award, Best Interview Award, Best in Sports, Best National Costume, Best Cocktail Dinner Outfit, and Best in Formal Wear throughout the event that was held in Malaysia.

According to his father Mr Saikumar Naidu, in a heartwarming testament to determination and passion, Praanshu Naidu, shines brightly with his remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication.

“As a father, I take great pride in elucidating the extraordinary attributes of my son, Praanshu Naidu, whose character epitomizes resilience and empathy. He exhibits a commendable fortitude, coupled with a tender sensitivity that sets him apart. As the youngest member of our family, he is cherished and nurtured by all,”he explains, adding that his indomitable spirit is evident in his unwavering commitment to any task he undertakes.

A connoisseur of animated delights, Praanshu finds joy in the timeless antics of “Tom and Jerry” and the thrilling adventures of various superhero cartoons and movies. Furthermore, his creative inclinations manifest in his passion for drawing and coloring, activities that afford him endless avenues for self-expression.

Whether engrossed in constructing intricate LEGO creations or engrossed in academic pursuits, Praanshu’s determination knows no bounds.

Praanshu’s mother Ms Mrs Deepti Naidu shares that within confines of his academic realm at Delhi Public School Kampala, Praanshu distinguishes himself as a diligent and proactive student, excelling in scholastic endeavors with remarkable ease.

“Moreover, his athletic prowess is undeniable, as he actively participates in various sports and games, demonstrating a keen enthusiasm for gymnastics and roller skating,” she explains.

Amidst his multifaceted interests, Praanshu harbors an ambitious dream – that of traversing the cosmos as an astronaut. His unwavering dedication to this lofty aspiration serves as a testament to his steadfast resolve and unbridled passion.

“At this tender age, Praanshu’s journey is a testament to the power of youthful dreams nurtured by unwavering parental support and encouragement. In reflection upon Praanshu’s remarkable journey thus far, I, as his father, am filled with an overwhelming sense of pride and optimism for his future endeavors. With boundless potential and an indomitable spirit, Praanshu Naidu stands poised to make indelible contributions to society and beyond.”

About the pageant

Little Mister and Miss India Uganda is a premier glam and elegance contest of its kind designed to give children of Indian ethnicities and culture a unique experience to learn and develop intellectual abilities, celebrate talents, arts, and share incredible memories.

The contest is organized in the framework of demonstrating the authenticity of Indian culture. The pageant’s mission is to instill social awareness, and national identity and promote Indian culture and family values to the children.

Through the extensive experience, the pageant is committed to ensuring each participant is inspired, upholding the standards of fairness and integrity.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

