Kampala’s nightlife witnessed an explosion of energy last night as party goers from all corners of the city flocked H2O on Friday night for the fun and exciting Tusker Lite Neon Rave.

Known for its reputation of delivering the ultimate ‘lit’ neon experiences, Tusker Lite once again proved why they are known as the brand that celebrates having a good time.

The theme of the night, futurism, was brought out in an entirely creative and innovative way. Attendees were instantly immersed in a world where music, art, fashion and vibes intersected right upon entry of the venue.

Hosting duties were expertly handled by Derrick Aine, Top Boy MC, and Viana Indi, who kept the crowd engaged and entertained throughout the night.

During the event, Roy Tumwizere, the Tusker Lite Brand Manger shared that the night was about giving back to the loyal Tusker Lite consumers who dare to be different and are exceling at it.

“Tonight wasn’t just about having a good time, it was a celebration of the unique and innovative minds that are shaping our culture. I loved the crowd, their energy was infectious. From the DJs to the dancers, the hosts, everyone got a taste of who we truly are,” he said.

The event featured different interactive booths showcasing the essence of Tusker Lite. Virtual reality experiences also allowed attendees to delve deep into the realm of futurism, which definitely tied it back to the immersive nature of the Neon Rave.

“We are here because we believe in celebrating the spark within each and everyone of us. We all have something special about ourselves and that is why it was important that we bring all this into one big neon rave celebration,” Tumwizere added.

The entertainment lineup did not disappoint, with standout performances from renowned DJs like Slick Stuart, Etania Life of the Party, DJ Banks, DJ Alisha, and Wizzy 256. Dance Mamweta stole the spotlight with her amazing dance choreography and futuristic moves on the neon-lit stage which left many impressed.

But the neon experiences don’t end there! For those outside of Kampala, the Neon Rave is coming to you! Mark your calendars for April 27th in Mbarara and May 25th in Gulu, as Tusker Lite brings the same electrifying experience to different parts of the country.

The Tusker Lite Neon Rave is a celebration of individuality, creativity, and living life to the fullest. It is the perfect opportunity for party goers to “turn on their lite” while also encouraging them to embrace their passions, start their own revolutions and turn it into something special.

