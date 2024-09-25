Johnnie Walker Uganda has teamed up with House of Jazz to host an extraordinary musical experience dubbed “Orchestra in the City,” this Saturday.

The musical extravaganza that is slated to take place at the Uganda Golf Club, promises an unforgettable evening as it will combine the magic of live music with a crucial environmental cause: saving Kampala’s green spaces.

Renowned Ugandan music star Maurice Kirya will join forces with the Kampala Jazz Orchestra to deliver a fresh, orchestral take on his music, which has resonated with Ugandans for over two decades.

Kirya’s beloved hits will be reimagined through the rich sounds of a full orchestra, led by the esteemed conductor Polycarp-Quincy Kyagulanyi, a prominent figure in Uganda’s music scene and a lecturer at Makerere University.

The orchestra will feature an exciting lineup of brass, rhythm, and string sections, all enhanced by dynamic young musicians mentored by Kyagulanyi. Together, they will offer an immersive “big band” experience, creating a perfect symphony to celebrate both music and nature.

Jackie Kaluletwa-Kakiza, co-founder of House of Jazz, shared the broader mission of the event.

“Orchestra in the City goes beyond just music. While our core goal at House of Jazz is to showcase Uganda’s hidden musical talent, we also want the event to serve a greater purpose; celebrating the beauty of Kampala and the urgent need to preserve its green spaces for future generations. That’s why we’ve partnered with golf course in the ‘Save the Lungs of the City’ initiative, to raise awareness about the environmental significance of the Uganda Golf Club one of the last green havens in the heart of the city. This event is a step toward supporting conservation efforts to protect this iconic space, which is under threat from deforestation, poor drainage, and urban encroachment.”

Her sentiments were echoed by Paul Charles Rukundo, Captain of the Uganda Golf Club:

“The Uganda Golf Club remains one of the few green spaces in Kampala, a city originally designed as a ‘Garden City.’ Preserving this green belt is crucial to maintaining the environmental balance in our rapidly urbanizing landscape. We are proud to partner with Johnnie Walker and House of Jazz to raise awareness and much-needed funds for its protection.”

The collaboration seeks to highlight the vital role the Uganda Golf Club plays in keeping Kampala breathable and beautiful. Proceeds from the Orchestra in the City event will directly support conservation projects to maintain the Uganda Golf Club as a green haven. The event will take place at the Uganda Golf Club’s picturesque 11th hole, bringing guests face-to-face with the very space they are helping to protect.

Guests will indulge in a premium experience, with signature cocktails crafted from Johnnie Walker Green Label and a three-course Asian fusion dinner, complemented by gourmet delights throughout the evening.

Roy Ronald Tumwizere, UBL’s National Advocacy Manager for Reserve Brands, emphasized the synergy between the event and Johnnie Walker’s commitment to sustainability:

“At Johnnie Walker, we recognize the urgent need to protect and restore the planet’s resources. After more than 200 years of perfecting our craft, we’ve learned that balance is essential. The harmonious relationship between wood, water, earth, and all living beings is vital to our world. That’s why we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint from ‘grain to glass.’ Our ambitious plans aim to minimize our global impact and reinvent our processes, making this partnership with House of Jazz a natural fit for our mission to foster a more sustainable future,” he stated.

“So come out and join us for an unforgettable time! We’ve curated a premium Green Label experience just for you, featuring our expertly crafted signature cocktails and the perfect Green Label food pairings. There’s something to delight every palate. Let’s have fun together while contributing to the preservation of Kampala’s green spaces,” he added.

Additionally, KIA Motors will showcase their latest car models, and for those looking to dance the night away, DJ Tony, Uganda’s premier jazz fusion DJ, will keep the vibes alive until dawn.

Tickets to the event are going for UGX 375,000 for single sits while a table of 10 people will be going for UGX5,900,000 available at www.mookh.com .

