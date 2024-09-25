Conservationists have raised concerns over the declining habitats of mountain gorillas, despite a steady increase in their population. They contend that if governments and other stakeholders fail to take action to address the situation, it could result in extinction or a decline in numbers, jeopardizing the outcomes achieved in the past three decades of dedicated mountain gorilla conservation efforts.

The coordinator for the Greater Virunga Landscape (GVL) at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Uganda, Paul Hatanga, says that in addition to diseases, the ongoing challenge of habitat preservation has emerged as a big concern, particularly as the population of mountain gorillas continues to grow steadily.

Hatanga made these remarks during the launch of a report chronicling over 30 years of impact in mountain gorilla conservation at Skyz Hotel in Kampala on September 23, 2024, as part of the activities to mark World Gorilla Day.

The 2019 census report for the Bwindi-Sarambwe mountain gorilla census indicates that the population has increased from 600 to 1,063 individuals over the last thirty years. The report reveals that the Bwindi-Sarambwe region is now home to 459 gorillas, while the Virunga Massif hosts 604 gorillas.

The International Gorilla Conservation Programme (IGCP), comprising prominent conservation organizations Conservation International, Fauna & Flora, and WWF, describes this as consistent growth and a significant achievement over the years.

As a result of the increasing population figures, mountain gorillas have been reclassified from “Critically Endangered” to “Endangered” status, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in its Red List of Threatened Species.

Hatanga acknowledged that although there have been significant accomplishments, there are still challenges that must be tackled promptly to prevent further complications. “If you have been drawing the curve, it has been going up, but just one single occurrence of a disease can affect the population. Most of the regions that we are working in, like the Albertine, are losing habitats of the animals at a very high speed, and therefore, in addition to diseases, we have a challenge of maintaining the habitat of wildlife,” he added.

“The population is increasing, but the habitat is probably still the same or shrinking,” Hatanga noted.

Wellard Makambo, the IGCP director, attributed the achievement to the intentional formulation and execution of robust conservation strategies that specifically target the challenges facing gorilla populations. “The programme has undertaken comprehensive research to monitor mountain gorilla numbers, their health, and habitat conditions, enabling targeted conservation efforts,” he added.

Makambo elaborated that by adopting a community-centered approach, IGCP has advanced initiatives for gorilla conservation through collaborative efforts, including the establishment of community enterprises and various income-generating activities.

Makambo observed that this has gradually fostered community support for conservation, enhanced relations between the park and the community, and diminished poaching and habitat destruction. “About 500,000 community members’ standards of living have been improved through IGCP’s livelihood improvement interventions. The initiative has increased community support for gorilla protection initiatives,” he added.

He stated that activities such as gorilla trekking not only enhance awareness regarding the challenges faced by this magnificent species but also generate economic incentives that motivate local communities to conserve rather than exploit their natural resources.

Dr. Ricky Okwir Ricky Okello, a senior field veterinarian with Gorilla Doctors, highlighted the importance of addressing climate change to prevent future regrets. “We have seen the number growing, but should there be any negative impact of climate change, we can go back to where we are from. I think we need to do things that address the impacts of climate change and habitat fragmentation,” he noted.

Mountain gorillas are a subspecies of eastern gorillas found in the Virunga Mountain Range, which extends across Rwanda, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park located in southwestern Uganda.

