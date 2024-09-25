ADJUMANI – The Ministry of Education and Sports, under the Uganda Secondary Education Expansion program, has trained 40 science teachers from 40 secondary schools in Adjumani and Moyo districts to help revolutionize science education,

The five-day ICT training boot camp, hosted at St. Mary Assumpta Secondary School, aimed to integrate technology into science teaching and learning.

Alex Opono, ICT teacher at St. Mary Assumpta Girls SS, praised the initiative: “We’re thrilled to have hosted this groundbreaking training. Airtel and UNICEF’s support has been invaluable, providing seamless internet connectivity and computers.”

St. Mary Assumpta Girls SS is part of more than 70 schools across Uganda that are being supported under the Airtel and UNICEF partnership to scale up digital learning in schools through connecting them to the internet, upgrading their computer rooms with laptops and desktops that enable teachers and learners access free online learning websites and tools used to create engaging, quality lessons. The partnership is spread across 13 other African markets where Airtel operates.

The training which was conducted by Makerere University Business School lecturers covered topics such as embracing digital shift, ICT teaching tools, and creating visual learning materials among others. Participants were guided to explore various tools, including PowerPoint, Articulate, PowToon, Audacity, and Video Editor. Through mock presentations, the teachers received feedback which allowed them to refine their skills and become ready to create engaging, lessons.

The seamless internet connectivity provided enabled teachers to access the online Learning Management System (LMS) and benefit from the digital learning tools.

The training is expected to have a lasting impact on science education, improving how teachers enrich the teaching and learning experience for science subjects such as mathematics, biology, physics and chemistry.

Teachers acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Ministry of Education and Sports, Makerere University Business School, Airtel Uganda, and UNICEF.

Manoj Murali, Managing Director, Airtel Uganda remarked, “Airtel Uganda and UNICEF partnership is creating an enabling ICT education environment. By connecting teachers to digital tools, we’re empowering them to inspire a love of learning and ignite curiosity in their students. This ICT boot camp marks a significant step towards a more technologically advanced, effective and globally competitive education system, and we are honored to be part of it.”

