KAMPALA – Uganda Breweries Limited brands Baileys, White Cap and V&A created a buzz of excitement and celebration of love among couples eager to plan their dream weddings at the 15th Anniversary of the Bride and Groom Expo which took from 28th t0 30th June 2024 at the UMA Multipurpose Hall in Lugogo, Kampala.

UBL had a strong presence at the Expo, making it a special occasion for everyone in attendance. The Baileys and V&A tent featured stunning, thoughtfully crafted designs and offered an array of enticing products at affordable prices, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for customers.

Customers in attendance were treated to discounted drinks while soaking up the festive atmosphere of the expo. They enjoyed sipping on their Baileys-infused cocktails and even had the chance to learn how to make their own Baileys cocktails at the stand. Others were drawn to the rich taste of V&A and the crisp and refreshing taste of White Cap.

Evelyn Nansikombi, UBL’s Acting Brand Manager for Baileys, stated that Participating in the 15th Anniversary of the Bride and Groom Expo was a fantastic opportunity for Baileys and White Cap to celebrate love and connect with couples planning their dream weddings.

“UBL is committed to celebrating and giving back to its consumers. Our participation in the Bride and Groom Expo over the years is one way to reaffirm this. It’s always a joy to be part of such a vibrant and dedicated community, and we look forward to continuing our support for couples on their special journeys,” Evelyn Nansikombi said.

The Expo had a wide array of activities, including live demonstrations, captivating bridal fashion shows, and expert-led workshops on wedding planning.

Couples at the Expo were offered exclusive discounts, personalized consultations, and the chance to engage with leading names in the wedding industry.

The Bride and Groom Expo continues to play a pivotal role in the journey of couples looking to transform their wedding dreams into reality.

The annual event, known for its dedication to helping couples seamlessly plan their special day, brought together a diverse range of service providers within the wedding industry, who showcased wedding essentials such as venues, catering, photography, fashion, and décor, providing couples with an abundance of options to bring their wedding visions to life.

