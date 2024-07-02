Kampala, Uganda – TotalEnergies EP Uganda has launched its first Social Report, showcasing the company’s social actions and commitment to sustainability in Uganda since 2012. The report coincides with TotalEnergies’ 100th anniversary and demonstrates the company’s dedication to delivering a sustainable project and shared value for all stakeholders.

“This report spotlights our Social Actions in Uganda since the commencement of our operations in 2012 until today,” said Philippe Groueix, General Manager of TotalEnergies EP Uganda.

Groueix emphasized the company’s commitment to developing the Tilenga project in an exemplary manner, adhering to the highest international standards, and considering biodiversity, environmental stakes, and local communities’ rights. “From the beginning, we committed to develop the Tilenga project in an exemplary manner within the highest international standards and taking into highest consideration the biodiversity and environmental stakes as well as the local communities’ rights,” he said.

The report showcases the company’s vision to safely, sustainably, and economically produce crude oil in the Albertine region, while sharing value, making a positive impact on local communities, and contributing to preservation and improving biodiversity. “We are all conscious about our responsibility to translate these commitments into reality on the ground and are proud today to share, through this report, all initiatives that have already brought positive outcomes for the surrounding communities,” Groueix added.

TotalEnergies EP Uganda has employed nearly 9,000 Ugandan staff and contractors, with a focus on safety, health, and environment training. “Safety, as our core value, remains at the heart of our operations,” Groueix said. The company has also implemented initiatives to support host communities, including road safety awareness and access to clean energy, water, and health.

