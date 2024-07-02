KAMPALA – The Digital Transformation Roadmap, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of ICT & National Guidance, United Nations Development Program Uganda, and Centenary Technology Services, has received notable recognition from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

During the opening ceremony of the ITU Global Symposium for Regulators, currently being hosted in Kampala, Uganda, Secretary General Bogdan-Martin highlighted the roadmap as a pioneering initiative that sets a benchmark for other nations aiming to enhance their digital infrastructure.

“Uganda has embarked on an ambitious digital transformation roadmap which helps to build the road for the country’s vision 2040.,” said Secretary General Bogdan-Martin. Her commendation underscores the significant strides Uganda is making towards a more connected and technologically advanced future.

In her remarks, the Vice President of Uganda, H.E. Jessica Alupo, emphasized the Government’s commitment to expanding telecommunication services across the nation. “The Government aims to take telecommunication services to every household in Uganda. To achieve this, we have developed a Digital Transformation Roadmap that will transform Uganda into an inclusive digital economy,” said Vice President Alupo. This vision aligns with the goals outlined in the roadmap, which focuses on infrastructure development, digital literacy, and inclusive access to technology.

The Digital Transformation Roadmap is a comprehensive plan designed to propel Uganda into the digital age. It is built upon five key pillars:

Digital Infrastructure & Connectivity: Enhancing and expanding the digital infrastructure to ensure that all regions of Uganda are connected. Digital Services: Developing and providing a wide range of digital services to improve efficiency and accessibility for all citizens. Cyber Security, Data Protection & Privacy: Ensuring robust security measures and protecting citizens’ data and privacy in the digital space. Digital Skills: Promoting digital literacy and skills development to prepare Ugandans for the demands of the digital economy. Innovation & Entrepreneurship: Fostering a culture of innovation and supporting entrepreneurial ventures to drive economic growth.

“We are incredibly proud of the work that has gone into the Digital Transformation Roadmap,” said a representative from the Ministry of ICT & National Guidance. “This recognition from the ITU reaffirms our commitment to creating a digital future that is inclusive and beneficial for all Ugandans.”

The ITU Global Symposium for Regulators, hosted by the Uganda Communications Commission, has provided an excellent platform for this groundbreaking roadmap to be showcased and celebrated. The symposium has been instrumental in facilitating discussions on regulatory frameworks, fostering innovation, and sharing best practices from around the globe. It brings together regulators, policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to discuss and shape the future of telecommunications and digital connectivity.

Centenary Technology Services, regional digital transformation experts and a key partner in this initiative, have been at the forefront of implementing innovative solutions to meet the roadmap’s objectives. Their expertise in digital infrastructure, ICT advisory and technology solutions has been crucial in driving the project’s success. “We believe that technology can be a great equalizer, and our goal is to make sure that every Ugandan has the opportunity to benefit from digital advancements,” said the CEO of Centenary Technology Services, Dr. Grace Ssekakubo.

The General Manager Product & Business Development and Customer Experience of Centenary Technology Services also expressed his enthusiasm for the global recognition. “We are dedicated to supporting Uganda’s digital transformation journey and ensuring that the benefits of technology reach every corner of the country,” said Kirenga.

The Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR-24) is taking place in Kampala, Uganda, from 1 to 4 July 2024 at the Speke Resort and Convention Center, Munyonyo. Organized by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), this prestigious event continues to serve as a vital platform for dialogue and cooperation, bringing together global leaders to shape the future of telecommunications and digital policy.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

