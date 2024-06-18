KAMPALA – Samson Strings is a rising Ugandan gospel singer-songwriter and bow harpist. Known off-stage as Samson K. Mukisa, Samson has adopted a new stage name that mirrors his profound connection to the Adungu, a traditional Ugandan bow harp.

A Musical Journey Rooted in Faith

Samson’s passion for music began at age nine when he affirmed his faith through Sonship Ministries Church, led by Pastor Sarah Byekwaso. With the invaluable support of Molly and Paul M. Wasswa, Samson furthered his education at New Kabale Busega Primary School, Lubiri Secondary School, and eventually Makerere University.

In 2012, a transformative friendship with Ronald Kayiza of the Pearl of Africa Children’s Choir ignited Samson’s love for the Adungu. This newfound passion propelled him to create deeply spiritual music that resonated with his audience. Encouraged by positive feedback, he began releasing independent songs that captivated Christian listeners and honed is musical art over the years.

Key Milestones and Musical Achievements

In 2022, Samson’s appearance on the Talk-The-Walk Show marked a significant turning point in his career, leading to his first sponsored live performance at Life Changing Church Ndejje. This momentum culminated in the release of his debut single, “Ye Mukama Ow’ekisa,” in 2024.

“This stage name cements the fusion of my faith, music, and the strings of the bow harp,” says Samson Strings. “The Adungu is more than an instrument; it’s a voice for sharing a spiritually flavoured sound and uplifting spirits.”

Philanthropy and Community Engagement

Apart from his musical endeavours, Samson Strings is dedicated to philanthropy. He co-founded the Nedispo Foundation, a non-profit organisation that aims to support disadvantaged children in Ugandan communities, with the aid of his UK partners, the Prosper Foundation. His commitment to making a difference can be explored further through his fundraising campaign here.

A Unique Musical Offering

Samson Strings’ music transcends language barriers, with songs in Luganda, English, and Macaronic styles. His sound aims to infuse the atmosphere with the spirit of God, touching hearts not just in Uganda but worldwide.

Visit his official website to listen to his debut single, “Ye Mukama Ow’ekisa,” and join him on this inspiring musical journey.

