KAMPALA – Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces – UPDF has announced that the recruitment exercise will begin on the 1st day of July 2024 and end on the 14th day of July 2024 at different recruitment centres.

This follows a successful exercise of submission of applications by candidates aspiring to the Force.

“We are delighted to announce that the lists of those shortlisted are ready for viewing online and at the offices of the RCCs and RDCs across the regions,” said Col. Deo Akiiki, Deputy Force Spokesperson.

The lists are accessible on the official website of the UPDF at: www.updf.go.ug/careers/

