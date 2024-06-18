KAMPALA – Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board – UBTEB conducted a training of Technical and Vocational registrars on the Examination Information Management System.

Dr. Nahamya Wilfred – UBTEB Deputy Executive Secretary revealed that the training was aimed at equipping staff involved in examinations, registration of students, and uploading of marks.

“We took them through our Examination Information Management System because went automation. Students now register online and pay online using school pay but a number of them were finding challenges; you find marks are wrongly uploaded, registration not well done and at the end of the day, it affects other processes in terms of capturing marks and producing transcripts.”

He noted that they are mainly challenged with private institutions because they change staff often.

“…you train a registrar today and next semester is not there.”

Ms. Begumisa Generous, ICT Officer in charge of the programmes and new system at UBTEB noted that the training was the second of its kind since the development of the system.

According to her, Central and Western regions recorded the most number of trainees where over 70 trainees from each of them attended the three-day training.

“We registered big turn up but some centres were not represented and others delegated wrong staff. You find a principal or director coming for a training; he isn’t one who sits on the system but he comes for the training,” she noted, revealing that they registered about 92% turn up.

Begumisa said that a few centres that missed shall get helped online because “we shall be having zoom trainings like two a month.”

According to the feedback, Begumisa noted that the training was successful.

“Most of the things that were defeating them are now okay. We had areas where by submission of coursework was not easy for most registrars.”

