KAMPALA – The Women’s Movement in Uganda has issued a strong condemnation of the escalating incidents of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Violence Against Women and Girls (VAW/G) in the country. In a statement released on Monday, September 9th, 2024, the movement expressed its deep concern and solidarity with the Uganda Athletics Federation, the Ministry of Education and Sports, and women’s rights activists in Kenya.

The movement specifically highlighted the tragic death of Rebecca Cheptegei, a celebrated Ugandan Olympian who was brutally murdered by her boyfriend. Cheptegei’s death is a stark reminder of the extreme vulnerabilities women continue to face, even as they break barriers and bring pride to their communities.

“We are deeply saddened and concerned by the horrendous murder of Rebecca Cheptegei,” said the Women’s Movement in a statement.

“Her death tragically illustrates the extreme vulnerabilities women continue to face, even as they break barriers and bring pride to their communities. This brutal act of violence is not an isolated incident but rather an alarming reflection of the escalating violence against women in Uganda and across the globe.”

The Women’s Movement noted that Cheptegei’s death is part of a larger pattern of violence against women in sports, citing the cases of Agnes Jebet Tirop, Edith Muthoni, and Damaris Mutua, all of whom were killed by their partners.

“The sports community has a responsibility to create safe spaces for women athletes and to speak out against violence,” said the movement.

“We urge the Uganda Athletics Federation and the Ministry of Education and Sports to take concrete steps to address the issue of violence against women in sports.”

The movement also cited statistics from Kenya and Uganda, highlighting the high prevalence of GBV and VAW/G in both countries.

“In Kenya, for example, 1 out of 3 women has experienced GBV, and over 40% of women are likely to face a lifetime of physical and sexual abuse from their partners,” said the movement, adding, “In Uganda, 15,184 people were survivors of Domestic Violence (DV) in 2023, with 10,792 being female. These statistics are a wake-up call for all of us to take action to prevent and respond to GBV and VAW/G.”

The movement called on the government to take immediate action to prevent and respond to GBV and VAW/G. They demanded stronger enforcement of domestic violence laws, increased budget allocations to capacitate GBV prevention and justice institutions, and community awareness programs to change harmful social norms and practices.

“We urge the government to take a firm stance against all forms of VAWG by holding perpetrators accountable and creating safe spaces for women to thrive,” said the movement.

“This includes increasing funding for GBV prevention and response programs, improving access to justice for survivors, and implementing policies to address the root causes of GBV.”

The movement also called on the media to prioritize coverage of violence against women and highlight perpetrator accountability.

“We urge the media to prioritize the coverage of violence against women, highlighting the perpetrator’s criminal actions and avoiding narratives that excuse or obscure the violence,” they noted. “By doing so, we can create a culture of accountability and zero tolerance for GBV.”

Finally, the movement extended its deepest condolences to the family of Rebecca Cheptegei and urged all advocates to come together to demand justice for her and all women and girls who face violence.

“We stand in solidarity with the family of Rebecca Cheptegei and demand justice for her and all women and girls who face violence.”

“We will continue to push for structural reforms that will protect all women from marginalization, discrimination, and oppression. We will not rest until all women and girls can live free from fear of violence.”

