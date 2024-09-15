KAMPALA – Uganda Baati Limited’s Business Head, George Arodi, has joined the ranks of Africa’s most influential CEOs, with his recent recognition in the CEO Today Africa Awards 2024.

This recognition is a testament to Arodi’s exceptional leadership and results-driven approach, which has significantly transformed Uganda Baati into a leading steel company in the region.

With over 28 years of experience in the steel sector within Eastern Africa, Arodi has established himself as a veteran in the industry. His journey began at Mabati Rolling Mills Ltd (MRM) in Kenya, a flagship company within the Safal Group family, where he embarked on his career after graduating from the University of Nairobi.

Arodi’s remarkable journey saw him ascend through various positions over 17 years, culminating in his appointment as the Exports Manager in 2007. His dedication and expertise earned him a promotion to Head of Business and Director at Ethiopian Steel Ltd, another Safal Group company, where he served for six years before taking on his current role as the Business Head at Uganda Baati.

Under Arodi’s leadership, Uganda Baati has achieved unprecedented growth, marked by a 300% increase in profitability over the last five years. His strategic vision and commitment to excellence have solidified Uganda Baati’s position as a leader in the steel industry across the region. Arodi’s results-driven approach has been instrumental in driving the company’s success, and his leadership has inspired a culture of innovation and excellence within the organization.

The CEO Today Africa Awards celebrate the most influential CEOs and leaders across Africa who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in driving their companies and industries forward. Arodi’s recognition is a testament to his exceptional leadership and his contribution to the growth and development of the steel industry in Africa.

In his acknowledgment, George Arodi expressed his gratitude to the team at Uganda Baati and the Safal Group for their support, emphasizing that this award is a collective achievement. “It has been an eventful seven years so far as the team leader at Uganda Baati, and this recognition and achievements are testament to the joint efforts of the dynamic team I get to work with. My commitment to steering Uganda Baati to even greater heights in the future is more strengthened than before, and may this be another stepping stone for even greater successes,” Arodi said.

Arodi’s leadership and vision have not only transformed Uganda Baati but have also inspired a new generation of leaders in the steel industry. His commitment to excellence and innovation has set a new standard for leadership in Africa, and his recognition in the CEO Today Africa Awards 2024 is a testament to his enduring legacy.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

