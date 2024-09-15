Serena Hotel Kampala, September 13-14, 2024 – Uganda Baati, a member of the Safal Group and one of Uganda’s leading building solutions providers has showcased its new-age and innovative cold room storage solutions, the Safcool, at the 5th Bi-Annual Private Sector CEO Forum retreat at Serena Hotel, Kampala on September 13-14, 2024.

The event, officiated by H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni brought together Uganda’s top business leaders and policymakers to discuss Afro-industrialization and the future of Uganda’s private sector.

The Uganda Baati team showcased the Safcool product, an innovative cold room solution that supports industrialization in Africa, particularly in regions facing challenges such as unreliable power supply and extreme weather conditions. Safcool is designed to meet the needs of various industries, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and food storage, making it a game-changer in reducing post-harvest losses and ensuring food security.

Speaking on behalf of Uganda Baati, Apoorva Hemantha, Head of Steel Building Solutions, said “Given the frequent power interruptions and changing weather patterns in Uganda, Safcool’s hybrid solar technology ensures continuous, reliable cooling, even in remote areas,” adding that the innovation is set to revolutionize cold chain infrastructure in Uganda, making it easier for businesses to store products efficiently and support the country’s economic development goals.

Visitors to the Uganda Baati stall engaged in discussions around Uganda’s industrial growth, with a focus on how Safcool supports the Afro-industrialization agenda by addressing key challenges in the agricultural sector and beyond. As Uganda moves towards economic development aligned with the National Development Plan III (NDP III) and sectoral visions, Safcool offers an energy-efficient, sustainable solution to enhance cold storage capacity across various sectors.

Safcool’s unique features, include Hybrid Solar Technology: Designed to operate reliably in regions with regular power interruptions, using solar energy to maintain optimal cooling conditions, Energy-efficient Refrigeration Units: Equipped with tropicalized compressors that are suitable for extreme weather conditions, ensuring reliable operation and minimal downtime and Modular Design: Tailor-made cold room solutions that can be customized to meet the specific needs of businesses, including size, capacity, and type of produce to be stored.

The Private Sector CEO Forum retreat generated important discussions on Uganda’s path to industrialization and the role that the private sector must play in realizing these ambitions.

Uganda Baati remains a key player in driving innovation in the steel manufacturing industry and supporting the country’s development agenda.

