On Friday, September 13, South African star Mas Musiq, known for his energetic Amapiano performance, made his East African debut with a memorable performance at Club Guvnor.

The event, sponsored by I&M Bank Uganda and new tequila brand- Don Julio, turned out to be an electrifying night of music and fun for Amapiano lovers, at Kampala’s legendary nightspot- Guvnor.

A few hours after his album Lane Yam dropped, at midnight, on September 13, Mas Musiq touched base in Uganda, ready to share some of his music with his fans here.

His songs off the album, like Adrenaline, Abafana, Khuzeka, Phanisha, and Konakele, had already gained momentum on various platforms, thanks to the event organizers- Shonale.

At Guvnor, DJ Bugy, DJ Handsome, DJ Vanss, DJ Kai, and DJ Kamali, set the stage for Mas Musiq, with their amazing Amapiano mixes, that perfectly set the mood for partygoers.

At 2:20 am, Mas Musiq took to the stage, amidst loud cheers from his fans.

Mas Musiq, who mixed most of his tracks himself, performed hits off his new album, and the known ones like Sengizwile, Uzozisola, Abafana, Shona Malanga, among others.

Since its golden jubilee celebrations in June, I&M Bank Uganda is fast becoming the perfect partner for top events on the entertainment scene.

Their collaboration with the Mas Musiq show was a continuation to offer their I&M Bank Mastercard holders a fun experience at a discount.

“Tonight, we once again joined some of our customers, to share this Amapiano experience. I am sure our customers that are Amapiano lovers, had a time of their lives watching Mas Musiq perform live. Such opportunities align perfectly with our vision to offer our customers enriching experiences, and connect with them outside the banking hall,” said Racheal Kulanyi, the I&M Bank

Communications and Outreach Officer.

NTV Uganda, Roke Telkom, Fenon, and Radio City were the other sponsors for the event.

The party continued into the wee hours of Saturday morning, with the energy and excitement remaining high all through the night.

