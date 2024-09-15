KAZO – The residents of Kazo District have expressed their heartfelt gratitude and admiration for their Member of Parliament, Jennifer Muheesi, praising her as a selfless and transparent leader who has gone above and beyond expectations in her service to the community. This appreciation was particularly evident during her recent visit to Nsheshe Primary School, where the Jennifer Muheesi Netball Competition took place, showcasing her commitment to empowering the youth and promoting community development.

Hon. Muheesi’s dedication to community development is evident in her tireless support for women’s development groups and savings and credit cooperatives (SACCOs). Her efforts have provided these groups with the necessary tools and resources to promote economic independence and growth among women in Kazo, enabling them to become financially stable and self-sufficient.

In addition to her work with women’s groups, Muheesi has been a strong advocate for local sports, recognizing the importance of physical activity in promoting healthy lifestyles, networking, and community cohesion. The netball competition she recently concluded is just one example of her support for youth sports initiatives, providing a platform for young people to showcase their talents and develop their skills.

Agriculture also features prominently in her support initiatives, acknowledging the significance of farming in the local economy. According to residents, Hon. Muheesi has played a key role in distributing coffee seedlings to local farmers, enhancing agricultural productivity and providing a steady income source for many households. This initiative has not only improved the livelihoods of farmers but also contributed to the overall economic growth of the district.

“She is a wonderful, God-sent woman. Her support extends to several government programs, including the 4-hectare model, NAADS, and PDM. These programs aim to improve agricultural practices and increase economic opportunities, aligning with the President’s vision for sustainable community development,” said the Chairperson LC1 at Nsheshe, praising Muheesi’s dedication to the community.

The LC1 Chairperson further commended Muheesi’s work ethic and commitment, noting that her contributions have had a significant positive impact on the local community. “You have seen the enthusiasm and gratitude expressed by residents when they saw her. This alone highlights their anticipation for her continued leadership as they look ahead to the 2026 elections, and I am sure she will win with a higher percentage,” he added, reflecting the community’s confidence in her leadership.

The appreciation from Kazo residents reflects a broad recognition of Hon. Jennifer Muheesi’s unwavering commitment to improving their lives and advancing the community’s development. Her selfless service, transparency, and dedication have earned her the respect and admiration of the community, making her an exemplary leader and a role model for others to follow.

