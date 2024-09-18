In a move to bolster economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Uganda has launched a tax amnesty program. This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on businesses and individuals by waiving interest and penalties on outstanding principal taxes as of June 30, 2023.

Eligible Taxes and Benefits

The tax amnesty applies to various domestic taxes, including:

Corporation income tax

Individual income tax

Rental income tax

Pay-as-you-earn (PAYE)

Withholding tax (WHT)

Value-added tax (VAT)

Local excise duty

Lotteries and gaming taxes

Stamp duty

By participating in the program, taxpayers can benefit from:

Waiver of interest and penalties on outstanding principal taxes

Reduced tax burden

Increased liquidity for business reinvestment

Simplified tax compliance

Taxpayer Requirements and Guidelines

To take advantage of the tax amnesty, taxpayers must:

Pay their outstanding principal tax by December 31, 2024. Confirm payment through the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) web portal or visit the nearest Domestic Taxes office.

Proportional Waiver

If a taxpayer pays a portion of the principal tax outstanding by December 31, 2024, the interest and penalty relating to the principal tax paid will be waived proportionately.

Program Objectives

The tax amnesty program seeks to:

Encourage tax compliance Provide relief to businesses affected by the pandemic Foster economic growth and recovery

Important Deadline

Don’t miss this opportunity! Only taxpayers who pay their principal tax by December 31, 2024, will benefit from the waiver.

How to Access Your Outstanding Tax Balance

Taxpayers can:

Log into their Tax Identification Number (TIN) account on the URA web portal ((link unavailable)) Visit the nearest Domestic Taxes office for assistance

