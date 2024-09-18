The Uganda Embassy in Paris, in partnership with leading tour operators, is showcasing the country’s exceptional tourism attractions at the International & French Travel Market (IFTM) Paris 2024. The event, held from September 17th to 19th at Porte de Versailles, provides a premier platform for Uganda to assert its position as a top destination for global travelers.

Gorilla Tours Ltd, Safari to East, and Bantu Travel are among the key industry players collaborating with the embassy to highlight Uganda’s diverse experiences. From breathtaking landscapes and rich biodiversity to vibrant cultural encounters, Uganda’s tourism sector has gained significant global recognition.

IFTM Paris 2024 expects to attract over 50,000 attendees, featuring 3,000 exhibiting companies from 100 countries, representing 1,200 brands and 170 destinations. Uganda’s Ambassador to France, H.E. Doreen Amule, emphasized the country’s commitment to sustainable tourism and global partnerships.

“This exhibition demonstrates Uganda’s readiness to welcome international tourists, offering them the adventure of a lifetime,” Ambassador Amule stated.

The event offers attendees tailored travel packages, including thrilling safaris and serene nature retreats. With 30,000 tourism professionals participating in over 100 conference sessions, IFTM Paris 2024 solidifies Uganda’s position on the global tourism map.

Uganda’s participation in IFTM Paris 2024 underscores its dedication to promoting sustainable tourism, fostering global connections, and showcasing its unique attractions to the world.

