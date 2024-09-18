JINJA – In a daring attempt to deceive authorities, a passenger tried to smuggle UGX 65 million in counterfeit currency into Uganda. The incident occurred at the Jinja Nile bridge checkpoint during a routine inspection of vehicles heading to Kampala City.

URA officials stopped a taxi from Busia, and upon inspecting a suspiciously packaged “usofia” sack, they found 30 bundles of neatly packed counterfeit UGX 5,000 notes totaling value of UGX 65 million.

However, before further investigation could take place, the passenger vanished into the morning darkness.

This case echoes a similar incident in March 2023, where URA intercepted three suspects attempting to smuggle UGX 40 million in counterfeit Ugandan currency aboard a Modern Coast bus.

The East African Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA) 2004, as amended, prohibits importation or carriage of false money, counterfeit currency notes and coins, and money not meeting established standards in weight or fineness

Penalties include fine of 50% of the value of items and or imprisonment for suspects in cases of counterfeit notes.

URA urged the public to be cautious and report any suspicious activities related to counterfeit currency or tax evasion.

