KAMPALA – The Ugandan government, in partnership with civil society actors and local stakeholders, has achieved notable progress in eradicating child labour and promoting quality education and decent work for youth. At work No Child’s Business (WNCB) National Close-Out Meeting on September 27, 2024, at Kabira Country Club in Kampala, officials announced the five-year programme’s significant success in combating child labour.

The WNCB programme, an alliance between Save the Children, UNATU, EWAD, Nascent RDO, and Hivos, has been instrumental in this effort. Since 2019, the programme has withdrawn and prevented thousands of children from child labour, supported youth in gaining skills for decent employment, strengthened community structures to address child labour, enhanced economic conditions through Village Savings and Loans Associations and income-generating activities, influenced policy at local and national levels, and promoted responsible business conduct in the mining sector.

According to the report, there has been a 5% decrease in child labour among children aged 5-17 years, from 56% at baseline to 51% in 2024. Additionally, there has been a 7.3% increase in school attendance among children aged 5-17 years, rising from 71.6% at baseline to 78.9% in 2024.

The programme was conducted in Busia and Karamoja sub-region, including Moroto and Nakapiripirit districts. Despite progress, 53.1% of children in Karamoja and 47% in Busia remain engaged in child labour within their households, characterized by excessive domestic work.

In Busia, 84% of children aged 5-17 years attend school, compared to 76% in Karamoja. Young adults aged 18-24 years in decent employment increased by 15%, from 30% at baseline to 45% in 2024. Females in decent employment rose to 48%, while males stood at 41%.

The report highlights that 39.4% of children in Busia and 65% in Karamoja face a high risk of child labour. However, there has been a reduction in risk from 76% at baseline to 43.4% for Karamoja and Busia, respectively.

The programme achieved a 26% reduction in dropout rates among children in their final years of primary school, from 50% at baseline to 24.4% in 2024.

Peter Lokeris, Minister for Karamoja Affairs, commended the progress in combating child labour, particularly in the mining sector. Community schools established under the programme provide education and mindset change for children.

Mr. Hillary Businge, Assistant Commissioner in charge of Labour Productivity, emphasized the government’s efforts to reinforce labour laws and policies, including The National Child Labour Policy, National Employment Policy, and the National Plan of Action for Elimination of Child Labour.

“We aim to create a safe environment where children can thrive, free from exploitation and harm, with access to quality education and decent work opportunities,” he said, commending the collaborative efforts of civil society players.

Juliet Wajega, WNCB Country Coordinator, noted that poverty and inadequate access to education exacerbate child labour in Karamoja. Cultural norms also perpetuate child labour, with parents expecting children to provide for their families.

“Children as young as six years old are forced to work in hazardous conditions to support their families,” she said. “The root cause of child labor here is poverty. Children are forced to work in mines because they have no food, no basic necessities.”

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), 152 million children worldwide are victims of child labour, with 75 million working in hazardous conditions. Uganda has made progress, but challenges persist.

