KALIRO – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged to resolve the issue of registering new churches as Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs). He made this statement during the Universal Church Mega Youth Crusade organized by Prophet David Isanga, the spiritual head of the Universal Apostles Fellowship Church of Righteousness in Kaliro.

“The issue of periodic registration of new churches as NGOs will be resolved. A church is a church, not an NGO,” President Museveni said. “We will work to ensure that churches are not burdened with unnecessary registration requirements, and that they can focus on their spiritual mission.”

Prophet Isanga had requested that the registration be scrapped, citing that the church is unique in its calling and should not be classified as an NGO. “We are a church, not an NGO,” Prophet Isanga said. “We should not be required to register as an NGO, as this does not align with our spiritual mission.”

President Museveni also emphasized the importance of embracing the 4-acre Model type of farming to create wealth. He advised the people of Busoga to adopt irrigation, especially using water from the wetlands, to modernize agriculture. “We need to modernize our agriculture to increase productivity and improve our livelihoods,” President Museveni said. “I encourage you all to adopt the 4-acre Model type of farming, which has been successful in other parts of the country.”

Additionally, President Museveni thanked the followers of Prophet Isanga for practicing the four dimensions of Jesus Christ: preaching the gospel, healing the sick, feeding the hungry, and working. “I am impressed by the work of this church,” President Museveni said. “You are not only preaching the gospel, but also taking care of the physical needs of your community.”

He also reminded believers that his decision to not ban the Balokole Churches in 1986 has added value to the country. “When I came to power, some people wanted me to ban the Balokole Churches,” President Museveni said. “But I refused, because I believed that everyone has the right to worship as they please. Today, we can see the value that these churches have added to our country.”

