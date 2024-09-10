KAMPALA – The Kampala Geopolitics Conference is set to return for its 7th edition, bringing together experts and stakeholders to discuss the most pressing issues in international relations, global economics, and social issues. This year’s conference will take place from October 23rd to 24th, 2024, at Makerere University’s Yusuf Lule Central Teaching Facility Auditorium, under the theme “The African Dimensions in International Debates.”

Organized by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) in collaboration with Alliance Francaise Kampala, the French Embassy in Uganda, and Makerere University, the conference has become a premier event on Uganda’s intellectual calendar. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the sponsors last week to formalize the partnership, solidifying the commitment to fostering in-depth discussions on global issues.

His Excellency Xavier Sticker, Ambassador of France to Uganda, highlighted the significance of the French Embassy’s involvement, noting their contribution to discussions on human rights, war crimes, and international justice. “The French Embassy is proud to be a principal partner of the Kampala Geopolitics Conference, and we look forward to enriching the discussions on these critical topics,” he said.

Prof. Buyinza Mukadasi from Makerere University emphasized the opportunity for engaging in intercontinental debates on contemporary issues, stating, “This conference provides a unique platform for scholars, policymakers, and stakeholders to exchange ideas and perspectives on the most pressing global challenges.”

Mr. Nils Wörmer, Director of the Regional Programme Security Dialogue for East Africa Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, noted the organization’s focus on pressing topics like regional terrorism and jihadism, saying, “We are committed to exploring the complex dynamics of global security and their implications for Africa and the world.”

The 2024 edition promises to address a diverse range of topics central to Africa’s geopolitical, economic, and social landscape, including:

Armed Conflicts and Peace Building: Scope for Reconciliation

Oil’s Impact on Uganda’s Future: Blessing or Curse?

Jihadism, Global Networks, and the African State: Cases from Somalia, Nigeria, and Mali

Sudan’s Conflict: A Bloody Stalemate?

The conference will feature a range of high-level speakers, including diplomats, scholars, policymakers, and experts from across the globe. The speakers will engage in panel discussions, debates, and presentations, providing a comprehensive analysis of the topics at hand.

In addition to the panel discussions, the conference will also feature a range of side events, including workshops, roundtable discussions, and networking sessions. These events will provide attendees with the opportunity to engage in more in-depth discussions and build connections with fellow attendees.

The conference has gained a reputation for hosting open, in-depth debates on topics of global importance, featuring local and international experts, diplomats, journalists, and scholars. Past editions have covered pressing issues such as climate change, digitalization, and global health crises, drawing high-level speakers who enriched the discourse with diverse perspectives.

For more information on the Kampala Geopolitics Conference 2024, visit the official website or follow updates on social media via the hashtags #KGC2024 and #KampalaGeopolitics. Registration for the conference is now open, and attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early to avoid disappointment.

