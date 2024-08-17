Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited has awarded over 100 million UGX to Ugandans in the first phase of the ongoing Airtel Vroomula Amajja campaign. The campaign, launched recently, aims to promote cashless transactions and enhance digital financial services by rewarding Airtel Money users with prizes, including a grand prize of a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV, motorbikes, and e-money.

Eighteen lucky Ugandans won brand new motorbikes, while others received Airtel Money prizes. The motorbike winners included Julius Ogeimungu from Zombo District, Omara Godfrey from Abim District, Wanyana Betina from Nsambya in Kampala District, and Obbo Godfrey from Kifumba in Kampala District.

Japhet Aritho, Managing Director of Airtel Uganda Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited, expressed excitement while handing over the motorbikes to the first 18 winners. “We are thrilled to reward our customers and agents who have been making transactions with Airtel Money since we launched the Vroomula Amajja campaign. They have won e-cash prizes and motorbikes, and we aim to change lives, fuel dreams, and drive the nation towards a cashless future.”

Winners shared their experiences, with Ogeimungu initially disbelieving his win. “I was at my construction site when I received a call informing me that I had won a motorbike. I couldn’t believe it until a second person confirmed it.”

Wanyana Betina thought the call was a scam at first. “When I received the call, I thought it was a conman trying to scam me. However, after consulting with an Airtel shop, I realized it was true, and I jumped with excitement.”

The Vroomula Amajja campaign will run for three months and is expected to reward more people. Airtel Money customers, agents, and businesses using Airtel Pay merchant codes are eligible to win prizes by simply carrying out any Airtel Money transaction, which enters them into daily, weekly, and monthly draws.

Aritho concluded, “Airtel offers affordable, secure, and convenient mobile financial services that can be conducted across borders. Through this campaign, we aim to enhance digital financial services by motivating our customers to embrace cashless transactions and provide a superior experience for utility payments, school fees payments, and cross-border money transfers.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

