Equity Bank Uganda, Nation Media Group Uganda, and partners have launched a two-day NTV SkillsFest at Motiv Kampala, aimed at empowering youth with essential skills and knowledge. The event, held from August 16-17, 2024, aligns with the global celebration of Youth Week.

Themed “Explore and Elevate,” the NTV SkillsFest addresses pressing challenges faced by Ugandan youth, including unemployment and skill gaps. The festival features interactive workshops, hands-on activities, exhibitions, and masterclasses focused on technology, art, crafts, and entrepreneurship.

“Institutional support plays a critical role in youth development,” said Nelson Mugisha, Manager Enterprise Development at Equity Bank Uganda. “Equity Bank is committed to empowering the youth through financing efforts and partnerships with NGOs.”

Ismael Mulindwa, Commissioner Basic Education at the Ministry of Education and Sports, emphasized the importance of education in youth empowerment. “Education is key to the growth of our country; it is through education that we acquire the knowledge and critical thinking skills necessary to navigate and thrive in the ever-changing world.”

Susan Nsibirwa, Managing Director for Nation Media Group, highlighted the significance of collaboration between the public and private sectors. “We use media platforms to inform youth about skills and opportunities, urging them to explore and elevate their potential.”

With over 77% of Uganda’s population under 25 years old, the youth play a vital role in driving social-economic transformation. Equity Bank’s Young Africa Works program, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, provides unsecured loans to empower youth enterprises, tackle limited access to capital, curb unemployment, and create wealth opportunities.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

