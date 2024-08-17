President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the Commander in Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has today passed out 298 Counter Terrorism Warriors of Intake 07/23-24 and 58 trainees of Special Tactics who successfully completed their 9 months of hectic training at the School of Military Intelligence and Security in Migyera, Nakasongola District.

The President commended the graduates for having braved the tough course, under a simple living with little resources and attained the best skills.

In appreciation of the UPDF for having improvised the little resources to produce an effective force, the President expressed that this should be exemplary to all Ugandans, urging that one can use the availed resources and yet produce a lot.

Gen. Museveni commended the progress achieved, through the mastery of skills attained and cautioned the graduates on the huge responsibility ahead of them and asked them to ensure that they keep up to the task to fulfil their mandate.

Highlighting the importance of intelligence, President Museveni pledged to boost the school’s infrastructure.

The Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs In-charge of Defence, Nyirabashitsi Sarah Mateke who represented the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, thanked the President for his strategic vision that guarantees National Defence to Ugandans through the continuous training of the army.

The minister further urged the graduates to maintain their commitment, and core values of UPDF.

The Commander of the Land Forces, Lt. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga who represented the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, commended the Ministry of Defence’s support towards the training.

Lt. Gen. Muhanga also congratulated the officers and cautioned them against indiscipline.

The Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security (CDIS) – UPDF, Maj. Gen. James Birungi, advised the graduates to serve with humility and integrity.

He also informed the officers that they are not trained to collect information but to curb insecurities.

The Commandant at the UPDF School of Military Intelligence & Security, Col. James Muhumuza noted that training never ends and advised the officers to keep themselves up-to-date and relevant to dedicated service with integrity.

“Keep the oath of allegiance and uphold the flag of your country,” he said.

The UPDF School of Military Intelligence & Security, is an old school that started way back in 1987 in Kireka, shifted to Kalangala Island from 1988-1993 and a year later moved from the waters to a land base at Kaweweta & Singo. It is from there that it found a settlement at Migyera in January 2020. The school has since trained Officers in various skills.

The function was crowned by the awarding of gifts in honour and recognition of the following officers who were the best trainees.

CT Course:

RA /210250 Sgt. Kahuma Richard – Overall

RA/248486 Pte. Omoding James – Professional Student

RA/A293243 Pte. Ataho Dan – Disciplined Student

RA/290391 Pte. Mpamfa Rachael – Best Female Student

SOT Course:

RA/296913 Pte. Aziz Konia – Best Overall Student

In attendance were Director General NEC, Heads ISO CMI trainers, instructors, civilian and religious leaders.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

