KAMPALA, UGANDA – Equity Bank Uganda Limited has extended its support to the Watoto Golf Tournament with a UGX 10 million sponsorship. The tournament, scheduled for August 10th, 2024, at the Uganda Golf Club, is part of Watoto Church Uganda’s 40th Anniversary celebrations.

The event aims to raise resources for Hope Vocational and Technical Institute, a Watoto Church initiative established in 2005 to address the need for technical skills in the marketplace. Proceeds from the tournament will equip the institute’s departments with necessary vocational training tools and resources, benefiting up to 1,400 students.

Equity Bank Managing Director Anthony Kituuka emphasized the bank’s commitment to transforming lives and expanding opportunities for wealth creation. “We believe in the power of education and empowerment,” he said, highlighting the bank’s partnership with Watoto Church Uganda.

Pastor Edward Mwesigye, Watoto’s Pastoral Team Leader, expressed gratitude for Equity Bank’s support, stating that the tournament aims to raise UGX 300 million to resource Hope Vocational and Technical Institute. He emphasized the need for modern equipment, teachers, and supervisors to equip young people with essential skills.

This year’s tournament focuses on young adults, with subsequent editions targeting young children and women under Watoto’s care. The Ugandan government recognizes Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as crucial for individual prosperity and sustained economic growth.

The partnership between Equity Bank and Watoto Church Uganda demonstrates a shared commitment to empowering Ugandan youth through education and skills development.

