ENTEBBE, UGANDA – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni met with the family of the late Bazilio Olara-Okello, a significant figure in Uganda’s military history, at State House, Entebbe. The family was led by Rt. Hon. Dan Kidega, the former Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly.

During the meeting, President Museveni reminisced about his encounters with Olara-Okello and other prominent figures from that era, including Tito Okello. He reflected on his experiences in Tanzania in 1972 and the military operations that shaped Uganda’s destiny.

The President expressed his commitment to supporting Olara-Okello’s family, who thanked the government and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) for their support during his burial. Ms. Florence Apoko Olara, Olara-Okello’s daughter, acknowledged the honour and assistance provided by the UPDF, saying:

“We thank you for the help you offered to our mother and the Acholi people when our father’s body was returned. The Uganda People’s Defence Forces received us with honour at the airport and provided a respectable burial.”

Mrs. Beatrice Olara Ataro, the widow of the late Olara-Okello, also expressed gratitude to President Museveni for his continued support, saying:

“The President’s support reflects his dedication to honouring the country’s history and those who have contributed to its freedom.”

She also invited him to visit their home next year as they plan to honour her late husband’s legacy.

In response, President Museveni promised further assistance to Olara-Okello’s family, ensuring their well-being and honouring the legacy of a man who played a pivotal role in Uganda’s liberation struggle.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

