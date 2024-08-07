ENTEBBE, UGANDA – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni hosted a farewell meeting with the outgoing British High Commissioner to Uganda, Her Excellency Kate Airey, at State House, Entebbe on August 7, 2024.

Airey, who gained prominence for exposing the hidden wealth in London of Ugandan Speaker Anita Among, leading to sanctions over corruption by the UK government, was praised by President Museveni for her resilience and positive impact on Uganda-UK relations.

The meeting highlighted the enduring relationship between Uganda and the United Kingdom, underscoring the strong diplomatic ties and mutual respect cultivated over the years.

President Museveni emphasized the need for the UK to establish a permanent source of information about Africa to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen bilateral relationships.

President Museveni noted, “There is a lack of knowledge among many European agencies about Africa in terms of its culture and how we do things.” Airey reciprocated the sentiments, thanking President Museveni for his support during her tenure, particularly during the terrorism attack at Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Airey reflected on her four years in Uganda, praising the country’s unique natural beauty and remarkable biodiversity. “There is something special about Uganda, its greenery is biologically unique and incredibly beautiful,” she remarked. She added, “Your Excellency, I have been here for four years, and it has been an incredible journey. Uganda will always be closer to my heart.”

Airey committed to continuing efforts to strengthen the relationship between the UK and Uganda, expressing her desire to send a government delegation to the UK to further bilateral discussions and mutual understanding with the new UK government. She concluded by expressing pride in her legacy in Uganda and her determination to continue supporting the partnership between the two countries.

