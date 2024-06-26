KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has cracked down on businesses selling underweight pre-packaged goods, seizing 700 bags of Kakira sugar and numerous loaves of bread in recent operations.

According to a press release from UNBS, the seized sugar, packaged in Kakira branded sacks, was found to be underweight, with tampered packaging material bearing holes in the inner polyethylene layer.

“The packaging material of the underweight sugar was tampered with, as the inner polyethylene layer was found with holes,” the release stated.

UNBS also seized underweight bread from Supa Loafs outlets in Mbarara city and Wakiso district, as well as Jonisa bread in various supermarkets.

The owners and management of the implicated businesses have been summoned for further questioning, with prosecution to follow for possession and distribution of underweight pre-packaged goods.

“Packing, selling, being in possession of or holding for sale underweight pre-packaged goods is an offense punishable by law,” the release emphasized, citing the UNBS Act (as amended in 2013), the Weights and Measures Act, and the Weights and Measures (Sale and labeling of goods) (Amendment) Rules of 2020.

UNBS urges all manufacturers, importers, and traders of pre-packaged goods to comply with these laws and rules, available on the UNBS website.

“Consumers have the right to demand safe, certified, and quality products,” the release stressed. “We encourage consumers to report any dealers of substandard goods to UNBS.”

UNBS can be reached through their toll-free lines (0800133133/0800233233), WhatsApp line (0713227580), and social media pages.

“We remain committed to protecting consumers and ensuring fair trade,” the release concluded.

