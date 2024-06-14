Burson, a global communications leader, has launched a new brand identity and client offerings focused on reputation management and creative solutions. The rebranding aims to help businesses and organizations build reputational capital in a complex and uncertain environment.

In today’s dynamic landscape, marked by rapid technological advancements, economic volatility, activism, and social and geopolitical turbulence, a strong reputation is crucial for success. Corey duBrowa, Global CEO of Burson, emphasized that “a strong reputation grounded in action and communicated clearly and creatively will enable clients to succeed in today’s dynamic environment.”

To achieve this, Burson has introduced a new framework and consulting methodology that assess and manage “reputation capital” across four pillars: company actions, communications, social narratives, and stakeholder beliefs. The Burson Innovation Portfolio, a suite of AI-enabled tools, supports this work. This portfolio includes five suites: The Sonar Suite, The Decipher Suite, The Creators’ Suite, The Specialists’ Suite, and The Fount Suite.

Burson’s new visual identity, inspired by the power of light, reinforces the company’s commitment to bold creativity and advisory solutions. The rebranding also includes a streamlined suite of agencies, including Axicom, Burson Buchanan, GCI Health, and Hill & Knowlton, each with expertise in transformational industries.

The company has also launched The Burson Academy, a learning academy focused on client leadership and skills development. The academy offers curricula in leadership, client excellence, reputation management, and AI/innovation, ensuring that teams are exceptionally well-versed in counseling clients and trained in a consistent, global approach.

According to AnnaMaria DeSalva, Global Chairman of Burson, “The Burson Innovation Portfolio reflects our promise to combine artificial and human intelligence in ways that help our clients succeed at the intersection of risk, creativity, and reinvention.”

With its new brand and offerings, Burson positions itself as a leader in reputation management and creative solutions, helping clients build and protect their reputations in a rapidly changing world.

