Do you have a policy with ICEA LION Insurance? These were Bob Tayebwa’s parting words at the end of the interview. A signal of his passion for selling insurance; a preview of the drive that earned him the title of Best Life Insurance Agent of 2023.

Tayebwa has scooped the award for the best sales agent at ICEA LION for four consecutive years since 2020 and has been rewarded with overseas conventions to Mauritius, Dubai, Thailand, Netherlands just to mention but a few. In 2023, he surpassed his peers in the entire insurance industry in Uganda, cementing his status as a sales guru to be reckoned with.

His love for selling was ingrained from his early years in his career which spans over 13 years working in banks. While there, he crossed paths with an ICEA LION Insurance agent who convinced him to invest in a Toto education plan for his newborn son Jeremiah, now 13. “I built rapport with the agent after purchasing the policy, we became good friends and along the way I inquired about her work and how lucrative it was. She was earning over three times over what I was earning at the time, and I had worked much longer than her.” Narrated Bob, who inspired by the potential to earn more, asked to join the agency. With her guidance over time, the rest is history.

Bob joined ICEA LION Insurance in 2019, but had a slow first month, signing just 4 policies, but remembering his mentor’s path, he persisted. His sales skyrocketed from just a few policies in his first month to an eight-figure monthly commission. By 2023, he was not only surpassing his monthly sales targets by 50% but also the monthly premium target by 100%.

Bob’s approach to selling insurance is indeed a unique one and it has helped him overcome the many challenges that the insurance industry has grappled with for a long time such as lack of trust, low saving culture and bias towards insurance. “Most agents go to people and talk about death, disability, and uncertainty. Who wants to hear that? Instead, I focus on people’s goals,” he explained. Bob believes that understanding a client’s aspirations is crucial. When you talk about their goals, they lighten up and open up about their finances. I ask them straightforwardly; What goals are you seeing for yourself in the next five to ten years?

This client-centric approach has helped Bob build a strong rapport with his clients and by helping clients identify their goals, Bob tailors his policy options to meet their specific needs, making insurance feel more like a partnership than a mere transaction.

Bob services his clients through regularly scheduled calls and follows up with in-person appointments. He relies on his Google Calendar to manage these meetings, ensuring he never misses an engagement. “My calendar has scheduled appointments up to 2027, and I intend to follow up until then,” he added.

Expanding his sales circle is one of Bob’s major objectives and he widens his networks by tapping into referrals from existing clients. This strategy has consistently helped him grow his market and maintain his position as a top-performing agent.

Bob attributes his success to God, commitment to his job, support from ICEA LION, his mentor’s wisdom and his wife whose motivation, encouragement, and moral support have been key and her referrals invaluable.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to IRA and UIA for their commitment to maintaining a level playing field for agents. Special thanks to ITC for equipping me with invaluable insurance knowledge. I’m also deeply appreciative of the supportive network of fellow agents and the nurturing leadership at ICEA LION, which has fostered an environment conducive to my growth and success.” Bob expressed with sincere appreciation.

He advises his fellow and upcoming agents to be professional, persistent and continuously willing to learn to make it in the challenging industry.

While some agents lost credibility by fear-mongering, Tayebwa earned clients’ trust by aligning with their hopes and dreams through empathy, negotiation, and focus. His authentic passion for helping people achieve their goals is what made him the Best Life insurance agent of 2023.

