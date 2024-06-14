HOIMA – KCB Bank Uganda has launched the “Go Green Uganda” campaign, a sustainability initiative aimed at combating climate change and promoting environmental conservation. The campaign, which kicked off on World Environment Day, June 5, aims to plant over 25,000 trees across Uganda by the end of 2024.

Every year, the world comes together to celebrate and commemorate World Environment Day on June 5. This year, KCB Bank Uganda launched their GO GREEN UGANDA Campaign in response to one of their Sustainability commitments to take Urgent action to combat Climate Change and its impacts. This initiative will be executed in partnership with communities across Uganda to conserve, restore and sustainably use our natural resources.

KCB Bank collaborated with various schools in the month of June including Ebenezer Classic Junior School in Wakiso district, Busy Bugs Junior School in Kampala, Duhaga Primary School in Hoima District and the Hoima local government.

Commenting on this sustainability initiative, Diana Komukama Ssempebwa, the Head of Marketing and Communications, KCB Bank Uganda, applauded the partners for collaborating with KCB Bank in environmental conservation efforts. “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to everyone who responded to our call for environmental conservation and joined us on this journey. Although it is a long road ahead, every positive change starts with a single step, and this is just the beginning. There is no better form of Patriotism than taking care of our motherland”

“I urge more individuals to participate in this effort because it is our duty as Ugandans to safeguard our environment, ensuring its preservation for future generations while it remains viable and capable of serving us today,” she continued.

Cyrus Bamuwa, the Headteacher, Ebenezer Classic Junior School commended KCB Bank for inspiring children and future leaders of Uganda to grow up with the responsibility of maintaining and preserving the environment. “Speaking on behalf of our community at Ebenezer Classic Junior School, I extend our gratitude to KCB Bank for being a positive role model for our students. This image will help them develop an appreciation for their environment and raise awareness about the importance of conservation,” Bamuwa said.

The RCC Hoima City, Mr Badru Mugabi applauded KCB Bank for extending sustainable actions to Hoima City and being committed to restoring the degraded areas in the country. “I thank KCB Bank for this remarkable tree planting initiative. Your commitment to environmental conservation sets an inspiring example for all of us. With each tree planted, we take a step toward a greener, more sustainable future. Thank you for nurturing our environment and ensuring a legacy of safe homes for generations to come” Mugabi stated.

KCB Bank aims to plant more than 25,000 trees by the end of 2024. The Bank plans to expand its initiatives to outlying areas, including Northern and Eastern Uganda, in an effort to encourage environmental sustainability across Uganda.

This initiative is part of KCB Bank’s sustainability agenda which also includes a holistic approach to Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) practices that focus on creating the best impact for society, the environment and stakeholders.

