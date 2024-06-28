KAMPALA – Airtel Uganda has been recognized by the International Standards Organisation (ISO) for its exceptional information security systems management and business continuity management practices. The company has received renewed certification for its ISO 27001:2022 Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) and ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS).

“We are pleased to be independently recognized for our demonstrated commitment to delivering world-class practices in information systems security management,” said Manoj Murali, Airtel Uganda’s Managing Director. “The ISO certification is a vote of confidence in our people, processes, technology, and governance of information as we connect Ugandans to opportunities.”

Airtel Uganda’s information security practices, employee competencies, operational processes, and information management technologies were evaluated by a team of experts from ISO in March this year. The evaluation also covered network planning, professionalism, and security of network operations, as well as the infrastructure supporting these operations.

“We have trained and certified staff who have dedicated their professional lives to ensuring that information security is upheld as we transform Uganda through our affordable products, services, and solutions,” Murali added.

David Birungi, Airtel Uganda’s Public Relations Manager, emphasized the importance of international standards in ensuring the safety, reliability, and quality of products and services. “International standards are crucial for companies like ours to adhere to,” he said. “These standards ensure that the daily products and services you use are safe, reliable, and of high quality. They also guide businesses towards adopting sustainable and ethical practices, ultimately creating a future where customer purchases not only excel in performance but also safeguard our planet.”

“At Airtel, we are committed to continuously raising the standards of the services we provide in the communities we serve,” Birungi concluded.

