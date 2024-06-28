The Love Scotch Affair is taking Kampala by storm, and in case you still haven’t felt the FOMO, this one is for you.

After taking over Bandali Rise at Thrones, and igniting Najjera at La Venti, the Love Scotch Affair is set to light up Noni Vie tonight (Friday June 28th).

The Love Scotch Affair at Noni Vie will be headlined by Kenyan Dancehall star, Redsan. Undoubtedly one of the most renowned dancehall stars in East Africa for decades, Redsan will be taking to the Love Scotch Affair stage, and is expected to give Noni Vie a whole different vibe with his energetic and enthralling performances.

Speaking about the much-anticipated Love Scotch Affair at Noni Vie, Christine Kyokunda, the Scotch & Reserve Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Ltd, spoke to the meticulous planning and what revelers should expect tonight.

“UBL together with Noni Vie have planned a Love Scotch Affair to remember. The Love Scotch Affair has been on for past three weeks, and every week has been presented with its own vibe. This time round we’re taking the stakes even higher with a music experience to remember, that will be fused with an unparalleled Scotch experience,” she said.

Born Swabri Mohammed, Redsan took East Africa by storm in the early 2000s, creating and performing some of the most riveting dancehall jams that have dominated the airwaves for over two decades.

Revelers and whisky lovers should expect to enjoy a live performance of Redsan’s hits like Shoulder Back, Back it up, Badder than most, and Body Good among others.

The Kenyan star will be flanked by some of Uganda’s biggest DJs like the legendary DJ Shiru, DJ Alisha, DJ Matto, Slick Stuart, and Johnnie Walker’s very own new She Walker- DJ Alisha.

The Love Scotch Affair is a campaign created by UBL to take whisky lovers and enthusiasts on a journey of discovery, to learn and relearn the best ways to savour their most beloved whiskys.

Entry to the Love Scotch Affair featuring Redsan at Noni Vie tomorrow will be absolutely free.

